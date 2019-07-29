DIGISOL Conducts STEP UP, a training program for SIs in Aurangabad

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. recently conducted a training program for System Integrators- STEP UP in Aurangabad. The agenda of the program was to give knowledge to the System Integrators in the region on the latest products and technology provided by DIGISOL.

STEP UP is a DIGISOL property designed to educate System Integrator Engineers in Tier I and Tier II cities about the innovative DIGISOL products available in the market and how these products are designed to meet the current IT Networking Industry demands. Post the training, all the attendees were awarded with certifications.

Commenting on the occasion, Samir Kamat, Manager Technical Training, DIGISOL Systems said, “SI partners are very crucial for our business thus, it is important for us to conduct training programs like Step Up to train and educate them about our latest products. We truly believe in growing with our partners, and continue to support them in taking the latest innovation to the customers.”

DIGISOL has been empowering partners, System Integrators, ISPs/MSOs across India by conducting various training program like STEP UP, DCCI and FTTH XPERT. To keep up the momentum in 2019, the company will continue hosting all these programs in various Metro, Tier I & Tier II cities.