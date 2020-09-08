Dell, NITI Aayog’s AIM launches ‘She Codes Innovation Challenge’

Dell Technologies in association with NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) launches ‘SheCodes Innovation Challenge’, aimed to encourage girls to create, tinker, sustain and innovate.

This announcement was made in the presence of Amitabh Kant – CEO, NITI Aayog, Government of India; R. Ramanan – Mission Director, AIM, NITI Aayog, Aongus Hegarty, President, International Markets, Dell Technologies; Amit Midha, President, Asia Pacific & Japan I Global Digital Cities, Dell Technologies and Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India.

The educational landscape in India is rife with opportunities that can truly make a difference in shaping the future of the world. STEM education is an avenue that resonates with both Dell Technologies and NITI Aayog’s vision. This collaboration has proved to be useful for students and educators alike, for that has enabled them to work with state-of-the-art technologies, systems and software.

Aligned with Tinkering Challenge by AIM, ‘SheCodes Innovation Challenge’ is a countrywide challenge, inviting girl innovators cutting across all lingual, geographical and cultural divide, thereby championing the thought of girl-led innovation. The challenge is focused on innovations amongst eight categories, including Water Conservation and Management (National Water Mission), Waste Management (Swacch Bharat), Clean Energy (Power for All), Smart Mobility, Health (Swasth Bharat), Agri-Tech, Architecture and Design, UN Sustainable Development Goals. From the entries invited across India, 25 Top Girls Teams will be selected, basis two screening phases. The process will lead to the selection of final eight teams, who will then take part in “Student Entrepreneurship Program’, that will help these innovators with internship, product development, patent & product launch.

Through this program, Dell Technologies and NITI Aayog will be equipping the girls with critical skills like problem-solving, critical thinking and leadership. The aim is to inculcate healthy thirst for growth and self-sustenance inside their young minds, to enable them to thrive as powerful leaders. This initiative intends to reach out to 125,000 girl children approximately and impact 3600 children with an innovative mindset.

Aongus Hegarty, President, International Markets, Dell Technologies said, “Diversity and inclusion is in our DNA because we believe that diversity is power. I’ve learnt through my own personal journey at Dell Technologies that small steps with continuous commitment can lead to a long-term cultural change. A changed and inclusive working culture where a greater diversity of views, backgrounds and experience fosters new and creative thinking. We are thankful to NITI Aayog for collaborating with us on the SheCodes Innovation Challenge. We hope to encourage girls to pursue their dreams, by ensuring that they have access to the best resources available.” He further added, “We aim to give these girls the platform that will enable them and accelerate their readiness to be future leaders and entrepreneurs.”

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog said, ”We are noticing a huge rise in women-led startups and innovations in India and we believe that this is only the beginning. I am elated to share that Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and Dell Technologies have come together to encourage girl innovators, through the launch of ‘SheCodes Innovation Challenge’. Through this platform, some of the most innovative students of India will be participating in this girl-only teams challenge and they will undergo rigorous training to enhance their 21st century skills.” He further added, “We at NITI Aayog are committed to support this demographic dividend through this partnership with Dell Technologies, working towards a single vision of disrupting the Indian landscape with innovative spirit of young India. I urge all the young girl students to take up this opportunity and create unique valuable solutions for India.”

Ramanan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog “The Atal Innovation Mission innovation initiatives are designed to be completely inclusive in nature, irrespective of gender, geographic location, or areas of focus, with on over 70% of its ATL labs in girls and coed schools, and over 550 of its Atal incubator Startups as women led Startups. The Shecodes Challenge in partnership with Dell Technologies provides a great platform to its ATL Tinkering Marathon girl student winners to sharpen their inherent multi-tasking, detail orientation and communicative innovative talents”

Amit Midha, President, Asia Pacific & Japan and Global Digital Cities, Dell Technologies added, “We are proud to collaborate with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and the initiatives to promote education in India. Dell Technologies is committed towards making a difference in the lives of young minds and provide a platform to help them innovate and tinker. He further added, “With the launch of SheCodes Innovation Challenge, we aim to encourage girls to pursue their dreams, by ensuring that they have access to the best resources available. At Dell, we focus on using technology to drive human progress and this project resonates with our vision. Our continued partnership with NITI Aayog and AIM is bound to set a good example for other companies to follow.”

Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India said, “We at Dell Technologies are harnessing technology to benefit the society at large. Through SheCodes Innovation Challenge, we aim to inspire millions of girls across India to take powerful and magnificent strides towards entrepreneurship and next-generation leadership. Through our partnership with NITI Aayog, we constantly strive to collaborate on programs that create equal opportunity for all. He further added, “Today, we see women leaders and entrepreneurs, enjoying unprecedented success across industries, be it the government, the private sector, public sector or the civil society. We aim to create many more women-led success stories which will be instrumental in driving the growth of our country!”

The collaboration between Dell Technologies and NITI Aayog has proved to be useful for students and educators, enabling them to innovate and tinker. The students in particular have stood to gain a lot from these interventions, a plethora of skills ranging from problem-solving, analytical thinking to creativity and communication etc. Through SheCodes Innovation Challenge, Dell Technologies and NITI Aayog aims to help girls transform from young innovators to entrepreneurs and contribute towards an Innovative India.