Dell is the Most Trusted Brand in India: Brand Trust Report 2019

Dell has emerged as the most trusted brand in India in a ranking published by TRA’s ‘The Brand Trust Report, India Study 2019’. The report is an extensive comparison of the ‘trust’ placed in brands by consumers. The study was conducted among identified brand influencers, across 16 cities in India. This affirmation from surveyed respondents comes as a significant milestone for Dell, as a prominent PC manufacturer in the country.

Speaking on this achievement, P. Krishnakumar, Sr. Vice President, Consumer & Small Business, APJ, Dell, said, “Purposeful innovation for customers is at the core of what we do at Dell. Customers are our ultimate brand evangelists and we constantly engage with them for their feedback and incorporate it into our strategy. This engagement further fuels our goal of delivering the best in class technology and experiences that help build lasting relationship and trust. I believe that this is a sentiment that has resonated well with our customers across the country.”

As a leading innovator in the personal computing space, Dell caters to an entire spectrum of consumers, digital immigrants and digital natives. Dell has focused its efforts in India on utilizing technology as a tool for empowering users. From delivering state-of-the-art gaming devices for gamers at all levels, to presenting ‘Dell Cinema’ for the most immersive content experience and to promoting PC for education through Dell Aarambh; Dell has been delighting users for over 30 years around the world.

Dell has been growing rapidly in the Indian market, with a widespread network of Dell Exclusive Stores in over 680+ cities, as well as prominent presence at multi-brand and large format stores, channels and e-commerce platforms.

Commenting on the occasion, N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research said, “Brand Trust is one of the most valuable intangible assets for a brand. Today’s customers are spoilt for choice with mobile and internet penetration at an all-time high and it is the trust held in a brand that creates differentiation. We are happy to see Dell emerge as the Most Trusted Brand in India in 2019 from being the most trusted brand in the Technology category. It has been an upward journey as we have seen Dell move up the ranks in the last few years. I believe this achievement is a reflection of the growing confidence placed in Dell by customers.