Dell introduces its latest addition to the Inspiron family

Dell in India announced the launch of the stunning ultra slim notebook, Dell Inspiron 15 7572. Addressing the evolving technology needs of today’s individual consumers, Dell India brings a tailor made Inspiron, with an option to customize color, software and services, intended to offer a more personalized user experience.

Exclusively available to purchase on www.dell.co.in, the latest addition to the Inspiron family, comes with an impressively strong performance, long battery life, wireless connectivity and a brilliant display which proves to be the perfect alternative for consumers who are constantly on the move. The new Inspiron 15 7572 offers the best quality of entertainment to users with seamlessly integrated operations and is apt for those who desire a sleek laptop with a brilliant design and latest features. Configured with an incredibly accurate touchpad, sharp high resolution display that can be viewed at any angle and firm keyboard that is easy to type on for hours.

For a more spectacular cinematic experience, earlier this year ‘Dell Cinema’ brought CinemaStream and CinemaSound technology, which is available on the Inspiron 15 7572.