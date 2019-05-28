Dell Elevates the PC Experience with Flawlessly Designed XPS and Inspiron Portfolio

Dell listens to what consumers want and need from their PCs – convenience, powerful performance, beautiful design and a device that fits their lifestyle. Timed to Computex 2019, Dell is delivering on this, introducing multiple new products across its consumer and small business portfolio. Starting with its acclaimed, premiere XPS line and weaved throughout its mainstream Inspiron and Vostro brands, the devices create a harmonious balance of both experience and design and take innovation to a new level with precise attention to meaningful details and flawless execution.

“We’re thrilled to be back at Computex further spotlighting the exceptional innovation we kicked off earlier this year at CES 2019”, said Ray Wah, senior vice president and general manager, Consumer and Small Business Product Group, Dell. “We’re always listening to the needs of our customers and we’ve really delivered with smaller and sleeker designs, flawless detail and high performance in each of these new devices.”

The XPS line is Dell’s most awarded line of devices celebrated for its best-in-class technologies, exceptional build and materials, and ability to blend both power and beauty. Dell is taking that commitment one step further with the launch of the new XPS 13 2-in-1, redesigned and higher performing than the previous generation.

To achieve this, the display experience has been elevated on all fronts, refining the InfinityEdge display in a 16:10 format, now offering a stunning edge-to-edge screen and 7% larger viewing experience. The most innovative webcam and Dell’s smallest laptop camera ever is now located at the top bezel, a long awaited ask from customers. The new display offers improved color accuracy and resolution with FHD+ and UHD+ options to capture precise detail and sharp images, as well as the ability to enjoy HDR content with a HDR400 certified UHD+ panel and Dolby Vision.

With the addition of Eyesafe display, Dell is helping reduce potentially harmful blue light emissions while maintaining color gamut performance. Because today’s device-driven culture has people staring at devices for hours on end each day and consuming high levels of blue light, Dell has partnered with Eyesafe to intelligently manage light energy at the source to selectively reduce harmful blue light and disperse it across the light spectrum.

While the display and design is stunning, Dell hasn’t pushed performance aside. In fact, its been elevated from what was previously a fanless design to an actively cooled 15W design for up to 2.5 times more performance than the previous generation.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 is Dell’s first laptop with Intel’s 10th Gen Intel Core processors and features adaptive performance based on the latest Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology, which proactively changes the power of the CPU according to the performance of the workload. Dell has reengineered the thermal design to cool the higher performing processor while creating an overall 8% thinner 2-in-1 than the previous generation.

The new design combines expert craftsmanship and premium materials, including CNC machined aluminum with high polished diamond cut sidewalls, black carbon fiber or arctic white woven glass fiber palm rests, along with Gorilla Glass 5 for both durability and beauty. Dell has also elevated the essentials with a larger touchpad, edge-to-edge MagLev keyboard and new cleverly crafted hinge design, blending together an exceptional user experience and beautiful design, in a remarkably small size.

The beloved XPS 15 is back and better than ever. Dell’s flagship and one of the smallest 15.6-inch laptops, now offers even more power with the latest 9th Generation Intel® Core™ processors up to 8 core i9 and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 graphics, enabling creators to experience faster speeds across graphic design, photography and music production.