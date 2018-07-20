Dassault Systèmes targets SME’s in Gujarat with its 3DEXPERIENCE on WHEELS campaign

3DEXPERIENCE on WHEELS- a nationwide campaign aimed at connecting with small and medium enterprises and industrial hubs in tier I & II cities showcasing the 3DEXPERIENCE platform based solutions from Dassault Systèmes; is now touring the state of Gujarat. The 3DEXPERIENCE on WHEELS was flagged off in Pune and has already covered cities like Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Vadodara, Rajkot and Sanand. In course of its journey it has reached to out to over 80 companies in the journey with a footfall of over two thousand attendees. The 3DEXPERIENCE on WHEELS is currently in Ahmedabad and will be visiting SMEs in Vatva Industrial Estate, Changodar and Bodakdev respectively.

3DEXPERIENCE on WHEELS 2018 is a mobile lounge mounted on a bus that will travel to over twenty three cities in over six months and connect directly to over 250 companies. Starting from Pune, the campaign will cover Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It is equipped with demonstrations of the latest in manufacturing technologies viz- 3DEXPERIENCE platform, design platform CATIA on Cloud, Social and Collaboration Services, PLM Collaboration Services, Additive Manufacturing etc.

Arun Rao, Senior Director, Strategy and Value Solutions Channel at Dassault Systèmes India said, “With 3DEXPERIENCE on WHEELS campaign, we are reaching out to SME’s and startups across 16 states in India and are exploring new markets and industries for the adoption of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is a business experience platform available on premise and on cloud to enable customers to create delightful experiences for consumers. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform offers end-to-end engineering, manufacturing and business capabilities to enable SMEs generate efficiency, cost effectiveness and reductions by adopting lean technology.”

Regarded as one of the most business friendly states, Gujarat has witnessed huge investments in automobile, pharmaceutical and manufacturing sector. With close proximity to the sea and easy reach to North and West India Gujarat is one of the leading industrial hubs in India. Arun Rao further added “Gujarat has robust industrial ecosystem comprising of large industrial clusters, which create an environment that propels SMEs and MSMEs to flourish further. With the 3DEXPERIENCE on WHEELS we are targeting businesses in automotive, energy and industrial equipment industries.”