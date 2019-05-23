Dassault Systèmes Showcases its Portfolio for Smart Cities in India

Dassault Systèmes showcased its portfolio of industry solution experiences (ISEs) for smart cities at the 5th Smart Cities India 2019 Expo in New Delhi. Supporting tasks from planning for a new urban district to managing the ongoing operations of an existing infrastructure, the industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for the Construction, Cities & Territories industry brings together a wide range of territorial data with industry-leading analytical, modeling, simulation and lifecycle management capabilities. The company also showcased how 3DEXPERIENCE platform is enabling centralized project management for both the states and the cities in India.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform supports the work of policy makers, citizens, businesses, and the research community to collaborate in building a smart, sustainable, resilient city of the future. It features urban planning and simulation in virtual 3D city context a project management system that enhances the urban development process through interconnected data in a single platform which helps numerous departments across to work with a centralized repository of all project data allowing time and cost efficiency along with ease of access.

With the collaborative approach to urban transformation, complexity and diversity can be better understood, constructed, managed and developed. The company has strengthened its offerings for architects, façade engineers, large engineering and construction firms through the two ISEs – Design for Fabrication and Optimized Construction. Design for Fabrication allows planners to connect their design data from concept to fabrication on building and construction projects while Optimized Construction helps in simulating construction processes and establish a single 3D version of the truth.

Samson Khaou, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes, said, “By 2030, India’s urban population will increase to more than 800 million and over the next decade cities will account for more than 70% of the country GDP. Therefore, we have witnessed across the country a push from the state governments to modernize infrastructure and build smart cities that involves building and renovating facilities as well as construction of roads and highways. This will require significant collaboration and efficient monitoring. In addition, urban planners, architects and engineering & construction firms will leverage our 3DEXPERIENCE platform to deliver ‘more by using less’ in order to create a sustainable city that improves the life of the citizens.”