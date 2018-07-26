Dassault Systèmes Announces ExxonMobil Selects 3DEXPERIENCE Platform

Dassault Systèmes announced that Exxon Mobil Corporation (“ExxonMobil”) has selected the 3DEXPERIENCE platform as a foundational component for its digital transformation effort. This implementation will support the aggregation of engineering data and derive greater value from ExxonMobil’s data across a multitude of tools.

A long-time customer of Dassault Systèmes’ simulation, materials science and supply chain planning applications, ExxonMobil is the largest publicly traded energy company in the world and uses technology and innovation to help meet growing energy needs. ExxonMobil will now use the “Capital Facilities Information Excellence” industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

In a unified digital environment, ExxonMobil employees can collaborate in real time. Engineers, operations and maintenance personnel will be able to access a single source of information describing the complex assets for which they have responsibility, in order to improve business process control and performance.

“Digital transformation is a strategic enabler for energy companies facing increasing pressures and challenges due to market instability, technical complexity, and increasing regulations,” said Thomas Grand, Vice President, Energy, Process and Utilities Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “The 3DEXPERIENCE platform helps companies like ExxonMobil capture, control and reuse data to improve the efficiency of projects, assets and resources.”