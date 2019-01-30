Daiwa Announces 65-in 4K Ultra HD Quantum Luminit Smart LED TV

Daiwa committed announces its latest ‘65inch 4K ultra HD Quantum Luminit Smart LED TV’, a new standard of high definition that raises the viewing bar higher than ever. Offering a multitude of innovative features, the newest TV is the source of endless entertainment.

Featuring Ultra slim bezel design, the ultimate picture quality pairs the brilliance of 4K clarity with the brightness and detail of HDR X. With a resolution of 3840×2160 pixel and A+ grade panel that brings 1.07 billion colours display Colour, enjoy life like pictures. It comes with 4K enhancer which utilises our evolving database to refine Full HD and 4K content adaptively, making your movie, TV show or digital media clearer, in lifelike 4K resolution.

Running on the Android version 7.0 with 1GB RAM + 8GB internal memory, access internet using the Wi-Fi support and several pre-loaded entertainment apps. Cast your smart device’s screen on the TV and enjoy the world of entertainment on a bigger picture from both Android and iPhone via M.Cast and E-Share. The Built-in Sound bar audio technology ensures that the users get an immersive surround sound experience powered with boosted Tweeters and enhanced Bass feature.

One of the most exclusive features of Daiwa 4K TV, is AI Powered Sensy Technology (with Voice Command), that works when downloaded on the Smartphone. The Technology creates a TV GUIDE APP that creates a wall of moments directly accessed from the Set-top Box. The Technology also allows users to access Set Top box with TV remote, making it one for all.

The TV comes with several connectivity options which includes 3 distinct HDMI inputs, 2 USB inputs and 1 optical output for high end soundbars or music system. For an enhanced internet connectivity option, the Ethernet port is also available in the TV. So now enjoy limitless entertainment shunning the hassle of sharing data. The product is available online with Amazon, Paytm & several leading retail stores in India.