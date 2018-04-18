CyberPower Revamps Data Center for Godrej Group in India

Godrej Group is a global corporation in India, which operates its worldwide business in fields of real estate, consumer goods, industrial appliances and agricultural products. In order to have more spaces for growing staff, Godrej Group needs to review the existing space and re-design the data center of their headquarter, Godrej One.

CyberPower’s Modular UPS (3-Phase) Series was offered as the backup power solution. The scalability and agility of Modular UPS is suitable for a limited space and makes future expansion possible. The hot-swappable battery pack allows users to easily replace the battery without disrupting the connected load, increasing the level of convenience for future maintenance. CyberPower provided a turnkey solution for Godrej Group to build a professional data center.

The Godrej Group is a global corporation in India, which operates its worldwide business in the fields of real estate, consumer goods, industrial appliances and agricultural products. Godrej One, the headquarter of Godrej Group at Vikhroli in Mumbai, is a LEED ® Platinum certified architecture with 750,000 square feet of flexible spaces, world-class amenities, and 8 Godrej Group companies.

The data center in Godrej One manages enormous data and equipment every day. To support its daily operation and to back up the sensitive equipment, the data center is installed with high-capacity equipment and effective cooling systems. Due to the booming business, Godrej One’s IT department is facing the challenge to release more spaces for growing staff. Their only option is to review the existing space and re-design the data center.

CyberPower offered Online S (3-Phase) Series—SM060KMF to support the Godrej project. The modular UPS provides users scalability and agility when installing suitable back-up power systems in a limited space, while making future expansion possible. As for future maintenance, the hot-swappable battery pack allows users to easily replace the battery without disrupting the connected load, keeping the Mean Time To Repair (MTTR) at the minimum level.

To further solve Godrej’s problem of lacking space and keep the cooling systems efficient, CyberPower redesigned the data center of 250 square feet with the best vendors in the industries. As Godrej’s data center is designed to reach above tier 2 standard, it was CyberPower team’s priority to ensure the highest uptime availability. In the end, the new data center has successfully expanded only one-fourth of space compared to the original floor plan.

Last but not least, CyberPower provided the 3D simulation of the floor plan along with complete financial data analysis, which helped Godrej to visualize the revamp plan and evaluate the return on the investment. With the comprehensive total solution, CyberPower has aced the Godrej project with professional, customized and thoughtful service.