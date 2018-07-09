Cybage Appoints Walter Mastelinck on its Board of Directors

Cybage has appointed Walter Mastelinck to its newly-formed Board of Directors. The appointment of a remarkable and experienced business leader such as Walter marks a significant landmark in Cybage’s ongoing success story. In his role at Cybage, Walter will reinforce company’s vision, strategic direction, and achievement of the business goals.

A serial entrepreneur, Walter has built several successful and scalable businesses from the ground up throughout an illustrious career spanning more than 25 years. He founded Transics in 1991 and, his tenure of more than two decades as its CEO has been one of the most prominent entrepreneurial stories. Walter led Transics’s transformation from a local Belgian enterprise to a global leader in fleet management and telematics solutions for the road transport sector. He spearheaded Transics’ IPO on the Eurolist stock exchange in 2007 as well as its eventual sale to WABCO (NYSE: WBC), a global commercial vehicle industry technology supplier, for EUR111.1 million. He led the company till the end of 2016 as its CEO.

Speaking on the appointment, Arun Nathani, Managing Director & CEO – Cybage, said, “Walter has a highly successful track record of building great companies and taking them to market leadership positions. Having such a veteran industry leader with extensive, hands-on expertise in the various aspects of business operations as part of its Board of Directors is an important milestone for Cybage. The rich entrepreneurial experience that Walter brings to the table will help Cybage consolidate its position as a domain-leading organisation, whilst keeping its core culture of entrepreneurship alive.”

Since the end of his tenure at Transics, Walter has guided several high-potential ventures from an early stage, nurturing them into respectable and domain-leading organisations. This has only been made possible by Walter’s unrelenting determination to be deeply and actively involved – as an investor and as a mentor – in all aspects of business operations, especially those initiatives pertaining to technological innovation and business growth. He is currently involved with two medtech start-ups, Molecubes and Epilog, and is also the Co-founder, investor, and Director at WATT Factory, home to the ‘best in class’ accelerator with start-ups brought together from different Smart City domains. He is also currently serving as the Co-owner and CEO of Creaplan, a Belgian market leader for the design and construction of exhibition stands, displays, and interiors.

Walter Mastelinck added, “Incremental disruption through continuous innovation – that is what I feel any organisation, regardless of its size, should always aspire to. On that front, Cybage has an impressive track record. It has grown exponentially over the years and has emerged as a market leader in the hi-tech product engineering and outsourcing domain, and has still kept up with the constantly-changing technological landscape with several innovations of its own. I am also impressed by the vision of the senior leadership at Cybage, and look forward to working with this talented and driven team.”