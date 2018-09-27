CSS Corp Amplifies its Technology Portfolio with Geospatial Services

CSS Corp, an IT services and technology support company, announced that it is bringing in end-to-end geospatial services to complement its digital offerings. The services will enable customers across industries like telecom, utilities, and navigation to gain deeper insights into geospatial data with advanced analytics and machine learning in order to drive powerful business outcomes.

CSS Corp’s geospatial technology services (GTS) encompass geographic information systems (GIS), geo-image processing, mapping, and geo-analytics services, delivering visualization of location or spatial data, insights on spatial relationships, and simplified data management. The company leverages hybrid mapping technologies including LiDAR (Aerial and Terrestrial), UAV, aerial technology with an aim of delivering visualization of location or spatial data, insights on spatial relationships, and simplified data management. Using these solutions, organizations will be able to create and merge spatial data from multiple sources that allow for easy access, analysis, and utilization. GTS will help clients leverage contextual intelligence for faster decision-making and go-to-market while improving efficiency and productivity exponentially leading to scalable and sustainable development of businesses.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp said, “Given our deep expertise in automation and analytics, CSS Corp is in a strong position to deliver compelling business outcomes through our GIS service line. Our extensive expertise in product design and development, coupled with our 360-degree geospatial content production and management capabilities, will enable us to add enhanced value to our customers while exploring new avenues of growth and performance.”

Nishikant Nigam, EVP & Chief Delivery Officer CSS Corp said, “Businesses are increasingly leveraging geospatial data, along with machine learning and advanced analytics to gain powerful insights into business operations and achieve greater results. Our GIS services unlock the true potential of the latest geospatial technologies by combining them with our award-winning machine learning capabilities.”