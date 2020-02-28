Crayon Bags ‘Best Solution Provider of the Year’ Award for Software Analytics & Cloud Transformation Solutions

Crayon was recognized as the ‘Best Solution Provider of the Year 2019’ in the category ‘Software Analytics & Cloud Transformation’ by UBS Forums. With the advancements in technology, digital transformation, AI, Analytics, ML and more, this year, UBS Forums offered a chance to CIOs to share their insights in driving business growth and value.

Held at The St. Regis, Mumbai, the conclave highlighted the best strategies to adapt and stay relevant in the age of disruption, drive business value through digital transformation and, innovation while discussing the challenges faced by CIOs.

Crayon was awarded for its Software Analytics & Cloud Transformation Solutions. The award is the acknowledgment of Crayon creating a satisfied customer base in India by ensuring that their product-line/solutions are in line with the latest trends and demands in the market.

“We have added one more feather to our cap. This recognition is the acknowledgment of we serving our customers right. While the sky has no limit, we do understand that we have a long way to go, but appreciations and recognitions like these help us gear up the confidence in our growth curve,” said Vikas Bhonsle, CEO at Crayon India.

The UBS Forums — CIO Conclave is designed to help CIOs to deal with the new age challenges. With so many new age technologies coming in, the need for advanced solutions is higher than ever. The key takeaway from this year’s conclave was how to deliver better ROI, promote agile practices, bolsters technology talent, and managing portfolio of initiatives through modernized infrastructure, automated IT delivery and transformations to improve business agility.

“It was indeed a great experience to be a part of transformative learning through an ideal mix of panel discussions, success stories (use cases), best practices to adapt and think tank session to actively engage participants beyond the traditional one way information stream,” Vikas further added.

Within a short span of time, Crayon Software Experts has proved itself as one of the best choices for a complete software solution in the Indian market. The company got a strong exponential topline growth of approximately 72% in 2019 and have successfully enhanced the customer base by two fold in 2019 across India. Furthermore, the company has been the heir of many accolades and recognitions from leading media houses and prospective vendors, which proves their vigor as a leading Cloud Player.