Corsair Wins ‘Best Gaming Keyboard Award’ for its K95 Platinum

CORSAIR has bagged the ‘Best Gaming Keyboard Award’ for its K95 Platinum in Indian Gaming Awards 2018. This recognition clearly reflects Corsair’s outstanding strength in design, innovation, ergonomics, functionality and quality in the gaming industry.

“We are delighted to accept ‘Best Gaming Keyboard’ award which recognizes Corsair’s commitment to deliver excellent gaming solutions for the community. We take great pride in accepting this award as recognition for our longstanding commitment in this field,” said M A Mannan, Country Manager at Corsair India. “Credit also goes to our R&D team for keeping consumer at the center of every decision and coming up with unique, innovative & cutting edge to meet the demands of our customers worldwide.”

Building on the phenomenal success of CORSAIR mechanical keyboards, the new K95 RGB Platinum combines a trademark CORSAIR anodized aluminum frame with the very latest in premium keyboard technologies to redefine what gamers can expect from a high-end keyboard.

Built to last, the stylish aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum frame of the K95 RGB Platinum will withstand a lifetime of gaming and, as with all CORSAIR mechanical keyboards, uses only Cherry MX key switches. Trusted for decades to deliver proven accuracy and reliability, Cherry switches remain the industry standard for mechanical keyboards and with K95 RGB Platinum, owners can choose between the high-speed, low-travel Cherry MX RGB Speed switch, or the tactile feedback of Cherry MX RGB Brown.