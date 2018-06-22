CORSAIR Launches New K70 RGB MK.2 and STRAFE RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboards

CORSAIR announced the release of the new CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 and CORSAIR STRAFE RGB MK.2 range of mechanical gaming keyboards. Equipped with 100% Cherry MX high-quality mechanical keyswitches, the K70 RGB MK.2 RGB and STRAFE RGB MK.2 offer gamers a huge variety of switch type, including Cherry MX Red, MX Brown, MX Blue, Rapidfire MX Speed or MX Silent keyswitches*.

Whichever switch you pick, the K70 RGB MK.2 RGB and STRAFE RGB MK.2 both offer the comprehensive set of features that gamers demand; per-key RGB backlighting, 8MB of onboard profile storage and dedicated media keys are just the start, all powered by new CORSAIR iCUE software to synchronize lighting and control across all your CORSAIR iCUE compatible devices. Staying true to the CORSAIR legacy for quality and choice, the K70 RGB MK.2 RGB and STRAFE RGB MK.2 are ready to make their mark.

With durable aluminum construction and vibrant RGB lighting, the K70 RGB MK.2 continues the formula that has made the K70 a favorite with gamers around the world, while offering more Cherry MX mechanical keyswitch choices than ever before. Alongside the linear movement of Cherry MX Red, the tactile feedback of Cherry MX Brown, and the Rapidfire Cherry MX Speed, K70 RGB MK.2 see the return of Cherry MX Blue, and for the first time, the low-noise keystroke of Cherry MX Silent*, giving gamers more choice than ever when equipping their setup.

The K70 RGB MK.2’s solid brushed aluminum frame is ready to withstand a lifetime of gaming, while keeping styling simple and refined, and every key is individually backlit with stunning individually addressable RGB backlighting, allowing for nearly limitless customization. New for the K70 RGB MK.2, you can now take lighting profiles and key macros or remaps with you thanks to 8MB of onboard storage and hardware playback or use CORSAIR iCUE software to synchronize lighting across your entire CORSAIR setup with a single click. Loaded with extras, from textured FPS and MOBA keycaps, to an included soft-touch wrist rest and USB pass-through port, the K70 RGB MK.2 combines the features and choice gamers demand.