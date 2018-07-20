CORSAIR Launches New Hydro Series H100i PRO Liquid CPU Cooler

CORSAIR launched a new addition to its bestselling line of Hydro Series liquid CPU coolers, the CORSAIR Hydro Series H100i PRO RGB 240mm Liquid CPU Cooler. Equipped with a vibrant RGB LED-lit pump head and two high-performance ML120 PWM magnetic levitation bearing fans, the H100i PRO is ready to cool today’s most demanding high-performance CPUs, with precise fan and lighting control powered by CORSAIR iCUE software.

The H100i PRO’s pair of ML120 fans are tuned to produce the airflow and static pressure needed to excel when driving air through a radiator, in addition to boasting ultra-low friction magnetic levitation bearings that allow them to spin significantly quieter at higher RPMs. PWM connection allows for precise speed control across a wide range, from 400 RPM to 2,400 RPM, or even the ability to stop the fans entirely using Zero RPM fan profiles at lower temperatures.

Driving the H100i PRO’s performance is a redesigned cold-plate and adjustable low-noise pump, engineered to transfer heat away from your CPU into the coolant, and towards the radiator as efficiently and quietly as possible. Capped with aluminum trim and a vibrant zone of RGB lighting, the H100i PRO’s pump head sits at the heart of your PC with the performance to cool today’s fastest CPUs, finished with vibrant ring of RGB lighting.