CORSAIR Launches New Hydro Series H100i and H115i RGB PLATINUM Liquid CPU Coolers

CORSAIR launched the latest in its line of best-selling Hydro Series all-in-one liquid CPU coolers, the CORSAIR Hydro Series H100i RGB PLATINUM and CORSAIR Hydro Series H115i RGB PLATINUM. The new pair of coolers take the Hydro Series to new heights in both cooling performance and dazzling RGB lighting across both the fans and pump head.

Each of the new entries in the acclaimed Hydro Series range is cooled by a pair of CORSAIR ML PRO Series RGB magnetic levitation PWM fans, delivering the superb airflow and high static pressure needed to cool today’s hottest CPUs. Thanks to the ultra-low friction of their magnetic bearings, they also generate less noise than traditional bearing fans even when spinning at higher RPMs. The H100i RGB PLATINUM comes equipped with two 120mm fans and a 240mm radiator, while the H115i RGB PLATINUM is cooled by two 140mm fans and a 280mm radiator.

As the first Hydro Series coolers to feature customizable RGB lighting on both the fans and the pump head, the H100i and H115i RGB PLATINUM take lighting to a brilliant new level with a whirlwind of color. 16 individually addressable LEDs in the pump head and four in each fan combine for a total 24 RGB LEDs, heightening your system’s style while lowering its temperatures.

The Hydro Series PLATINUM coolers achieve their extraordinary performance thanks to a thermally optimized copper cold plate and precise PWM control over the fans. The H100i RGB PLATINUM can be set between 400 and 2,400 RPM, while the H115i RGB PLATINUM ranges between 400 and 2,000 RPM. In addition, the low-noise pump design, combined with Zero RPM cooling profiles that can stop the fans entirely at low temperatures, results in exceptionally quiet coolers that efficiently channel heat out of the CPU to the radiator without an excess of distracting noise.