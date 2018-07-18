CORSAIR Launches Carbide Series SPEC-06 RGB

CORSAIR unveiled the latest addition to its Carbide Series of enthusiast PC cases, the CORSAIR Carbide Series SPEC-06 RGB. A tempered glass side panel and RGB-lit front panel showcase and highlight your build, while Direct Airflow Path design delivers cool air to the systems hottest components and keeps your PC ahead of the curve.

With a beautiful tempered glass side panel, the SPEC-06 RGB allows you to show off your system in style, highlighted by a stunning RGB-lit curve recessed into the distinctive front panel. The integrated RGB front lighting is easily controlled by a built-in three-switch controller that adds dramatic illumination to your system, with seven different colors, two lighting speeds, and five color shifting modes including color wave, heartbeat, rainbow wave and more. Let your PC shine bright with vibrant patterns or stick to solid colors to match your setup.

Beneath its bold design, the SPEC-06 RGB can accommodate a wealth of high-end PC hardware and cooling options. Two included 120mm cooling fans and CORSAIR Direct Airflow Path design ensure cool air is directed to the hottest components, with room for up to six 120mm fans and to install even the largest 360mm CORSAIR Hydro Series H150i PRO RGB Liquid CPU Cooler. Expansive storage space allows for up to four 2.5in SSDs and two 3.5in HDDs, giving you the storage capacity you need.

The SPEC-06 RGB’s builder-friendly internal layout enables quick and easy installation with intuitively placed rubber gromets and cut-outs that allow even first-time builders to create a great looking system. A plethora of cable tie-downs and a full-length PSU cover facilitate clean cable management, while removable dust filters in the roof, floor and front keep your system clean long after the build is finished.

Available in white or black, the SPEC-06 RGB (pictured left) is also available with single color LED lighting as the CORSAIR Carbide Series SPEC-06, available in white (white LED) or black (red LED).