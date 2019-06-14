CORSAIR Expands its Lineup Of Performance Gaming Mice With The New NIGHTSWORD RGB And M55 RGB PRO

CORSAIR announced the launch of the NIGHTSWORD RGB and M55 RGB PRO, two brand-new gaming mouse designs that join the company’s portfolio of high-performance gaming peripherals. The NIGHTSWORD RGB boasts the latest cutting-edge technology, including an 18, 0000 DPI optical sensor and a smart tunable weight system that tracks the current mouse weight and center of gravity in real-time. The M55 RGB PRO is a new ambidextrous gaming mouse, with a symmetrical design optimized for multiple grip styles. The new mice broaden CORSAIR’s already formidable lineup, adding even more options to suit players of all kinds, from esports professionals to newcomers to PC gaming.

CORSAIR’s new flagship mouse, the NIGHTSWORD RGB, delivers an unprecedented level of calibration and control with its smart tunable weight system, the first of its kind. Two sets of weights and six mounting locations on the underside of the mouse allow for 120 different weight and balance configurations. CORSAIR iCUE software analyzes the inputted weights in real-time and reports the total weight of the mouse, as well as pinpointing its exact center of gravity based on the weights and their positions, giving users who want to finely calibrate their gaming experience more precise feedback than ever before.

Along with the new tunable weight system, the NIGHTSWORD RGB is equipped with an advanced PMW3391 18,000 DPI optical sensor developed in partnership with PixArt, customizable in single DPI steps for maximum sensitivity customization. With ten buttons fully programmable in iCUE for macros and remaps, 50 million click-rated Omron switches, and dynamic RGB lighting across four distinct zones, the NIGHTSWORD RGB has every feature you need to conquer the competition.

The M55 RGB PRO’s symmetrical design makes it equally suited to both right and left-handed players. This versatile design also works well with any grip, be it palm, claw, or fingertip, and its light weight of just 86g means you can play for hours without fatigue. The M55 RGB PRO is equipped with a 12,400 DPI optical sensor, with five customizable DPI presets that can be cycled through at the click of a button. A total of eight programmable buttons, 50 million click-rated Omron switches, and dynamic RGB lighting round out the M55 RGB PRO’s capabilities, giving it all the features that today’s gamer demands to play at top form.