Conduent Wins Contract Worth Approximately $1 Billion With Global Fortune 50 Company

Conduent Incorporated announced it has been awarded a three-year contract, worth approximately $1 billion, renewing digital interactions services with a U.S.-based Fortune 50 company.

“Platform-driven digital interactions is a source of competitive advantage in the marketplace, driving positive purchasing power and brand loyalty,” said Christine Landry, group chief executive, Consumer & Industrials, Conduent. “This award demonstrates that digital experiences are a powerful and must-have differentiator. Our platform portfolio, technology expertise and ability to understand customer needs set us apart from the competition with this Fortune 50 brand.”

To support the contract and meet the client’s customer interaction needs, Conduent plans to hire 1,000 people to fill jobs globally in the United States, Europe and Asia. This fits a part of Conduent’s core business focus that it calls Accushoring, allowing the company to use talent anywhere in the world and giving it the flexibility to leverage human capital from locations with the best balance of skill, availability and costs.

Conduent helps companies transform with automated, modern services, using technology to create new models of customer support. Through the combination of digital processes, legacy expertise and ability to deliver individualized interactions at massive scale, Conduent enables companies in all industries to reduce costs, better serve customers and ultimately increase profitability.

With more than 25 years supporting clients’ customer interactions around the globe in more than 30 languages, Conduent continues to be recognized by industry analysts for leadership in this area.