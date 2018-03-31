Conduent Expands in India

Conduent Incorporated expanded its presence in India and started its new location in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This became the company’s ninth location in the country and is poised to create up to 5,000 jobs in the city over the next two years.

“My Government has proactively worked towards building the talent and providing an eco-system to attract global organisations into Visakhapatnam. The entry of global businesses like Conduent to the city is a sign of the success of these initiatives and city’s growing stature as a business hub. It is yet another example of how investing in a highly-skilled, educated workforce boosts the local economy, creates jobs for the youth and strengthens the State,” said Shri. N. Chandrababu Naidu, Hon’ble Chief Minster, Andhra Pradesh. “I congratulate Conduent on starting their operations and extend full support of my Government to their growth plans in Andhra Pradesh.”

“India is a strategic growth region for Conduent and we are convinced about the potential that the country offers. As a digital interactions business that serves Fortune 500 companies and government entities around the world, being a part of this dynamic geography is the right move for our clients and our people,” said Dave Amoriell – President, Conduent Inc. “Visakhapatnam provides access to a new professional labor market focused on technology, innovation and research. We are honored to have the support of Government and the Hon’ble Chief Minster Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu to bring even more future-looking jobs to the great state of Andhra Pradesh.”

Visakhapatnam is on track to becoming the technology, science, and knowledge hub in India,” said Shri Nara Lokesh, Hon’ble Minister – IT, Electronics, PR & RD Andhra Pradesh. “The state government is committed to support technology companies in establishing their centres in Vizag. Conduent is a perfect example as they have commenced their operations in less than 6 months and invested in the great future of the state. It is a matter of great pride for me, my team and the state to welcome Conduent to Visakhapatnam.”