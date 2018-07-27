Compuage & Vertiv Organized Partner Connect Programs in Kolkata and Ahmedabad

Compuage Infocom Ltd and Vertiv organized Joint Partner Connect meets in Kolkata and Ahmedabad on 15th and 26th June, 2018 respectively.

The meets were aimed to showcase complete Basket of Vertiv products & demonstrate how partners can benefit with the cutting edge technology of Vertiv empowering the channel partners to help businesses maximize their return on IT Investments.

Senior Members from Vertiv as well as Compuage together made the events engaging and solved one on one queries of the partners. A total of 120+ partners attended the meets making it a successful one. They also plan to organize similar meets in Lucknow & Hyderabad.

Speaking on the Occasion, Atul H Mehta –Chairman& MD, Compuage said “These Partner Connect programs focus on our strategy to increase Vertiv’s presence in the Indian Enterprise Segment. This initiative will empower our channel community to explore business opportunities and at the same time help us in partner recruitment and brand-building”

Speaking on the Occasion, Sanjay Zadoo, Country Head – Channel Business, Vertiv commented “India is an increasingly growing market and through our bi-city Partner Connect Programs we seek to ensure better market share in India by leveraging Compuage’s enviable reach. We intend to do more of such activities to enhance our partner-connect in India.