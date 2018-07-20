Competitions and Prizes Generate Buzz Around 2018 Acer Day

Acer is launching the annual grand campaign: Acer Day on July 21st, 2018, which is their greatest promotion event of the year. With the successful promotion experience last year, Acer is launching the campaign in Pan-Asia region again this year, in hoping that through web site promotion, image advertising, channel experience, and event participation, Acer Day can build up the brand image of “Young, Trendy and Technology” in the mind of the consumers around Pan-Asia countries, whilst enhance the bonding between Acer and the consumers and raise the recognition of Acer among young generations.

Looking back the first Acer Day campaign in 2017, the campaign promotion video generated more than seven million clicks on video social networking sites altogether, and there were more than 2,500,000 page viewson the event website. Andrew Hou, President of Pan Asia Pacific says, “Acer day campaign not only improved the total marketing and the brand image of Acer, but also took the consumers and channel by storm. Therefore, we will continue to invest in Acer Day while at the same time broaden its scope, in the hope that Acer day will become the most representative annual campaign.”

The Acer Day 2018 will be held all across Pan-Asia region. In addition to China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Brunei, Mongolia and Cambodia

has also join in the event this year, bringing the number of participating countries up to twenty. The theme of the campaign is “Play music together!”. Based on the belief that music is the best language, Acer hope to connect everyone on the Acer platform through music and color, regardless the limitation of boundaries and races.

Expressing excitement, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, said, “We received overwhelming response from our customers for Acer day last year, we are thrilled to announce this year’s campaign as well. Our aim is to connect with the consumers on this annual event through amazing collaborative games and exciting offers to spread Acer’s spirit of young, trendy, lifestyle technology brand.”

The event website will be officially launched at July 21st. The consumers can interact with people from around the world, create their original music or take some fun quizzes, and by doing so, they can earn some Cool Points which allows them to enter the giveaways of fantastic gifts like free Asia travel or Acer laptops. Acer is anticipating a larger participation and responds from the consumers with this well designed events.

To make the Acer Day even more grander, from August 3rd onwards Acer will mark Acer day by launching exciting offers like Easy EMI, Free Bluetooth speakers, 1st year accidental damage protection + 2 year extended warranty and Free Antivirus software on purchase of Acer products.