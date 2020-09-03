COLORFUL Launches New GeForce RTX 30 Series

Colorful Technology Company Limited, professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming and multimedia solutions and high-performance storage, proudly introduces the COLORFUL GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards. COLORFUL’s line-up consists of the Vulcan, Neptune, Advanced, Ultra and Battle-Ax Series models, each of which come with a different set of premium features to cater different types of gamers and PC enthusiasts.

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, the 2nd generation of RTX, features new RT Cores, Tensor Cores and streaming multiprocessors, bringing stunning visuals, amazingly fast frame rates, and AI acceleration to games and creative applications. Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which delivers increases of up to 1.9X performance-per-watt over the previous generation, the RTX 30 Series effortlessly powers graphics experiences at all resolutions, even up to 8K at the top end. The GeForce RTX 3090, 3080, and 3070 represent the greatest GPU generational leap in the history of NVIDIA.

COLORFUL will be introducing the all-new iGame Center to the GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards. The iGame Center software integrates the iGame Zone and iGame Dynamik Light into one application. The app provides a simplified and better RGB lighting control as well as an overclocking function for COLORFUL graphics cards.

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 30 Series Vulcan model inherits the visible multi-function LCD display. Now comes in an upgraded LCD3.0 display with a 480mm x 120mm screen size, one of the largest displays embedded on a graphics card in the market. The display can be flipped 90° to make it visible when the graphics card is mounted vertically. The LCD can display custom JPG images, GIF, hardware monitoring info, and others. Vulcan packs a 3-slot triple-fan cooler for efficient cooling to the GPU. COLORFUL bundles the Vulcan with a toolbox that has a screwdriver, a VGA holder, and microfiber cloth for cleaning the LCD display.

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 30 Series Advanced features the upgraded Silver Shark 3.0 cooling engine that provides exceptional cooling performance. Its massive 3-slot triple-fan cooler delivers aggressive cooling to provide stability and cool temperatures in running the most demanding game titles. The Advanced series also sports RGB lighting on its center cooling fan for added illumination that complements gaming PCs. Meanwhile, this card features light frozen visual effect when color change.It also comes with a toolbox that has a screwdriver and a VGA holder.

The COLORFULiGame GeForce RTX 30 Series Ultra sports a fresh and cool exterior design that fits the gaming lifestyle. Its RGB lighting effects can be synchronized with all iGame products via the iGame Center app. It uses a slim 3-slot form-factor with three cooling fans, two 90mm and one 80mm, to deliver efficient cooling to the GPU.

The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 30 Series NB features a triple-fan cooler for full coverage cooling and aggressive heat dissipation to deliver reliable gaming performance tested to ensure stable operations for long gaming sessions. Compare with last version NB series, COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3080 NB upgrade to triple-fan structure for better cooling performance.

