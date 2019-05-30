Coilcraft Introduces New High-inductance Shielded Power Inductors

Coilcraft’s new XAL7050 Series of high-temperature power inductors is available with inductance values from 22 to 47 µH and current ratings as high as 5.5 Amps, with low DCR for greater efficiency. For lower inductance values, Coilcraft offers a lower-profile companion, the XAL7030, with an identical footprint and inductance range of 0.16 to 10 µH.

The XAL7050 measures just 7.2 x 7.5 x 5.0 mm and features a rugged, composite construction that provides magnetic shielding and minimizes audible buzzing. It is qualified to AEC-Q200 Grade 1 (−40°C to +125°C) standards and exhibits no thermal aging issues, making it ideal for automotive and other harsh-environment applications. Soft saturation characteristics allow the XAL7050 to withstand high current spikes.

The XAL7050 features RoHS-compliant tin-silver (96.5/3.5) over copper terminations and offers a maximum reflow temperature of 260°C. COTS Plus tin-silver-copper and tin-lead terminations are also available.

As with all Coilcraft parts, free evaluation samples and complete technical specifications for the XAL7050 are available online at www.coilcraft.com. Parts are available from stock and can be ordered online at buy.coilcraft.com or by calling Coilcraft sales.