Christie introduces omnidirectional APS Series of 3LCD laser projectors

The new Christie APS Series of 3LCD laser projectors, launched today and shipping now, deliver up to 6,500 ISO lumens, which is among the brightest in the industry for this class of projector. The Christie LWU650-APS and Christie LWU530-APS have a 5-year or 10,000 Hour warranty (whichever occurs first) and 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio, creating an unmatched combination of contrast ratio, brightness, warranty, durability and affordability.

The Christie APS Series are designed for classrooms, boardrooms, and other small-space environments. Combining the affordability of 3LCD technology with the reliability, performance and operational life of laser illumination, the omnidirectional APS Series offers customers tremendous value without sacrificing quality.

Featuring an efficient laser illumination system and patented optical light path design that uses only one motor, the APS Series provides up to 20,000 hours of reliable, maintenance-free operation for an extremely low cost of ownership. Backed by an unmatched five-year/10,000-hour warranty and a price-point that beats the competition, the APS Series is the class-leader for 5,000-6,500 lumen projectors.

“Proving low-cost projectors don’t need to sacrifice quality, the Christie APS Series is a robust platform that stands-up to the demands of professional applications. The patented optical light pass design changes the excitation light spot shape from a round spot to a rectangular shape and disperses the energy on the phosphor wheel, which improves the reliability of the phosphor wheel” said Jim Hall, senior product manager, Christie. “Featuring flexible input/output options, on-board 16W speaker, and omni directional design and whisper-quiet operation, the APS Series provides razor-sharp image quality whether it’s a presentation, dataset, or video.”

Rental and staging professionals will appreciate the APS Series’ affordability, longer warranty and the sealed illumination system that reduces the impact of dust and smoke on the projector’s performance since the LCD block section uses filtered air that is separate from the illumination system.

The Christie LWU650-APS is now shipping and the Christie LWU530-APS, ships in mid-January 2019. Both projectors have a five year warranty or 10,000 hours, whichever comes first.