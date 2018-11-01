Christie Crimson Series laser projectors light up the Statue of Unity – the tallest statue in the world

Christie is proud to announce that its state-of-the-art visual solutions have been deployed for a fascinating projection mapping showcase on the newly-inaugurated Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue, dedicated to visionary Indian statesman Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The amazing spectacle is accomplished by Christie’s valued Indian partner Pyramid Technologies and renowned German laser show producer HB-Laser using a total of 51 Christie Crimson WU25 3DLP® laser projectors. The team is responsible for the complete design, installation and integration of the Crimson projectors for a professional and engaging show. This is the largest ever deployment of high-brightness projectors for a permanent installation in India. Located in the state of Gujarat near the famous Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River, the 182-meter bronze-clad statue is twice the size of New York’s Statue of Liberty, and 29 meters taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha, which previously held the title of the world’s tallest statue.

“When it comes to challenging projects in India, Christie has been the preferred choice for projection solutions due to its excellent track record in terms of performance, reliability and service support,” said Ajay Parwaney, Managing Director, Pyramid Technologies. “We are honored to be involved in this monumental project from the conceptual stage, during which we participated in a detailed projection study that resulted in the Crimson Series emerging as the preferred choice of projectors for the projection mapping showcase on the Statue of Unity.”

Harold Bohlinger, Managing Director, HB-Laser, commented, “HB-Laser is honored and delighted to celebrate the life and achievements of Sardar Patel through the design and commissioning of an exciting laser light show on the Statue of Unity using the Christie Crimson projectors. By combining and synchronizing the various multimedia elements together, we are able to tell the inspiring life story of the visionary Indian leader in an engaging manner, whilst delivering a massive multisensory impact to spectators.”