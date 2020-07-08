Check Point launches Infinity SOC

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has announced the launch of Infinity SOC, which unifies threat prevention, detection, investigation and remediation in a single platform to give unrivalled security and operational efficiency. Infinity SOC is used daily by the Check Point research cyber analysts, to expose and investigate the world’s most dangerous and sophisticated cyber-attacks. It uses AI-based incident analysis to filter millions of irrelevant logs and alerts, helping enterprise security teams to expose and shut down cyber-attacks with best-in-class speed and precision.

Security Operations Centre (SOC) teams at a majority of organizations struggle to identify and mitigate malicious activity on their complex network estates, because they use multiple point products that generate millions of event logs and alerts daily. In a SOC survey*, 68% of respondents stated that up to half of the events they analyse are false positives. As a result, critical attacks are often undetected until it is too late. 98% of IT security professionals reported SOC-related challenges, with the leading operational challenges being the manual work involved in analyzing and remediating incidents (cited by 52%), accurately identifying the most critical events (52%), and an overload of logs and alerts (51%).