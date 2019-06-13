Capgemini sets up ‘Digital Academies’ in India with the aim of helping bridge the digital divide in society

Capgemini launched its Digital Academy initiative in India, a one-of-a-kind program focused on digital inclusion aimed to reintegrate a wide range of people from marginalized backgrounds. The India launch is part of Capgemini’s global program in digital inclusion to train excluded populations to use the best digital tools and facilitate their integration within the society of today and tomorrow. The beneficiaries of the initiative include disadvantaged youth who are NEET (not in education, employment or training), and under-represented groups from society.

In this first phase in India, two Digital Academies are being setup: a non-residential and co-ed center in Mumbai and an all woman residential center in Pune. Capgemini has partnered with Pratham Infotech Foundation to implement the program and Simplon.Co , for content, knowledge and pedagogy. Capgemini will play an advisory role through its Human Resources (HR) teams and subject matter experts (SMEs) to validate training curricula and pedagogy and ensure that the candidates are trained in competences corresponding to needs of the job market.

The Mumbai and Pune Digital Academies will initially focus on training 100 unemployed youth in future skills; 50 in each city. The technical courses will include coding, web development, and SQL (Standard Query Language). Additionally, soft skills will be imparted to the participants to ensure they are job ready. The length of each training program is around 500 hours. Every successful participant will be awarded a diploma certified by Capgemini and partners.

“The two Digital Academy centers reinforce our commitment to drive equal opportunity and leverage our expertise as a technology company to bring individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds into the mainstream job market,” said Ashwin Yardi, CEO, Capgemini in India and member of the Group Executive Committee. “The women-only center in Pune reflects a critical pillar of our strategic focus to embrace and enable diversity so that women are an integral part of the workforce.”

Thierry Delaporte, Chief Operating Officer of the Capgemini Group, comments “At Capgemini, we are convinced that technology has an inclusive and positive role to play in our societies. The breadth and depth of our skillsets means we are equipped to be architects of positive futures. Our Groupwide focus on digital inclusion will enable us to mobilize our collective passion, connections and expertise to support individuals with the digital skills they need to sustain themselves in the new world shaped by the digital revolution.”

With the aim to reintegrate a wide range of people from marginalized backgrounds (such as refugees, members of the LGBTQ+ community, people with disabilities, the unemployed, etc.), Capgemini has opened Digital Academies and similar digital inclusion initiatives in a number of countries around the world including North America, Spain, The Netherlands, UK, and soon in Germany. In France, Capgemini co-founded La Grande École du Numérique (GEN) with several public and private organizations – including Simplon – to offer digital training to disadvantaged young people.