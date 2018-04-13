Canon’s Latest 4K Enabled Mirrorless Camera; EOS M50 to Elevate Conversations on Social Media

Canon India announced the launch of Canon EOS M50, its newest mirrorless camera which creates still and video content, which will prove to be an insant attraction on social media. The EOS M50 is powered by the new DIGIC 8 image processor for outstanding image quality. Equipped with 4K movie shooting ability and an improved dual pixel CMOS AF, the EOS M50 is primed for shooting ultra-high definition movies and comes with excellent precision focusing even under low light conditions. With the touch & drag AF, users are also able to select and move the AF frame via the touch panel while looking through the built-in 2.36 million dot electronic viewfinder (EVF); enabling the capture of event the most ephemeral moments and their transformation into lasting memories.

Canon’s EOS M50 makes for a perfect device for today’s expanding Insta generation. This lightweight, highly portable camera with interchangeable lens is touted as the most suitable device for a generation that prefers and enjoys telling their stories on social media platforms through their pictures and videos.

Speaking on the launch, Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India, said, “Our visionary augmentations in the consumer and professional imaging space, continue to reinforce our commitment to innovation. India is an evolving market and so are the demands and expectations of the customers, we have always taken initiatives that strengthen our niche, while enabling our users to effortlessly click and print artistic images. Today’s launch of EOS M50, strengthens our commitment to the mirrorless segment, by showcasing our technological supremacy along with empowering the world of imaging. This product milestone in the EOS family of cameras is a result of our ‘consumer-first’ approach and it is this approach that fortifies our product and service portfolio.”

“Further strengthening our EOS range, we have recently launched a new campaign ‘Make Every Trip an EOS Trip’, that promotes our products EOS 1500D and EOS 3000D. Through this campaign, we intend to strengthen our connect with the travel enthusiasts by engaging some social media influencers as the main cast of the film. Taking our objectives of customer delight and innovation ahead, we will continue to push new product development in both Digital SLR and Mirror Less areas,” added Mr. Kobayashi.

Commenting on the launch, Eddie Udagawa, Vice President, Consumer Imaging and Information Centre, Canon India, said, “Having demonstrated our expertise in DSLR’s, we are now expanding the mirrorless segment in India. Our latest offering EOS M50 is packed with the very best imaging technology i.e. the new DIGIC 8 image processor and 4K movie shooting capability. Furthermore, the interchangeable lens capability allows one to choose various sized lenses depending on the desired shooting situation, and provides better-designed optics. The EOS M50 is the perfect compact companion for travel photographers as well as YouTubers and Vloggers and is yet another landmark in Canon’s mirrorless range.”