Canon India strengthens the imaging culture across India with the 4th Chapter of ‘Streaming Frames’ in Uttarakhand

Canon India, one of the leaders in the imaging space commenced the fourth chapter of ‘Streaming Frames’ in the Land of the Gods- Uttarakhand. Streaming Frames is a first of its kind cinematography training programme aimed at training 100 aspiring film makers live on field projects, spread across India on professional cinematography workflows for WEB as a platform. Scheduled from 2nd- 6th April 2019, Streaming Frames offers an extensive variety of guidelines along with hands on training in the field of film making.

The initiative, not only provides a platform to aspiring film makers but also brings industry experts exhibiting extensive knowledge of the cinematography craft. The workshops aims at inspiring and bringing together the aspirants to refine their skills and foster the art of cinematography. With a complete insight of the film making procedure and content design for Web/Broadcast media and hands on training, the workshop aspires to enhance film making skills. Under the direction of renowned cinematographers- The Bedi brothers, the aspirants were prepared to enter the field of professional cinematography and be able to create powerful, substantial content.

The focus of the project included five days of ample on-field training by technology and industry experts, taking them through the process of film making and content design for web/broadcast, detailed technology insights from Cinema Cameras to Special Multi-Purpose Cameras, sessions on production and post-production and certification from Canon India on having completed the workshop. The first leg of the workshop was organised in Meghalaya in September 2018, followed by Udaipur in November 2018 and Andaman & Nicobar in January 2019, under the guidance of renowned cinematographers Bedi Brothers (Vijay Bedi & Ajay Bedi).

Elaborating on the program, Eddie Udagawa, Vice President, Consumer Imaging and Information Centre, Canon India “At Canon, we believe in providing opportunities to celebrate the integral form of art of film making. We have always focussed on initiating platforms for aspiring cinematographers to nurture their creative and technical skills. Streaming frames is one such platform focussed on training aspiring film makers in the art of professional film making. With each previous chapter, we have seen immense participation from different cities which motivates us to reach out to more enthusiasts and continue this initiative. Further, we are proud to announce the fourth edition of Streaming Frames in Uttarakhand.”

The participants are travelling in all zones of the country and are directed and guided by Bedi brothers- Vijay Bedi and Ajay Bedi, who are brand ambassadors of Cinema EOS for Canon and highly respected film makers with three Green Oscars and several worldwide recognitions under Bedi Universal.

Further elaborating on their partnership with Canon, Bedi Brothers (Vijay Bedi & Ajay Bedi) said, “We are delighted to partner with Canon to encourage filmmakers to follow their passion through this exclusive training session. Streaming Frames provides the perfect opportunity for cinematographers to learn about the art of filmmaking, case studies and post production to produce content that is of high quality and ready to stream. We are looking forward to share our expertise for this program.”

Streaming Frames is boarded along with leading cinematography/film making technology experts: Dell for Professional Precision 5530 Mobile workstations series which are ideal for handling complex 4K footages on field, Intel with their 8th Generation Intel® Core ™ i7 processors, Adobe with their Creative Cloud Post Production Solutions, DCP Expeditions – Organizers of Streaming Frames and well networked across with photography & cinematography professionals and enthusiasts. The short films along with the BTS (Behind the scenes) to be designed by Gypsy Tiger will be viral across all social media platforms – Canon and External both. All the participants and the alliances companies – Dell, Adobe, Intel, DCP Expeditions and Bedi Universal will also be promoting the content. The training has also recently collaborated with Sennheiser (world’s leading Audio Technology company from Germany designing products for Film, Media & Television operations) as Audio Technology Partners.