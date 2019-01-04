Canon India strengthens momentum in Telangana

Canon India announced the installation of its flagship imagePRESS C8000VP at iCards Printers, a first for Telangana. The machine was inaugurated in the distinguished presence of Puneet Datta, Director of Professional Printing Products (PPP), Canon India.

The imagePRESS C8000VP series has yielded more than 75 installations since the launch, attracting the attention of the industry across the country. The machine combines exceptional quality, productivity and versatility to deliver truly outstanding results across a vast variety of applications, taking digital colour printing to the next level. Along with the installation of C8000VP, iCards is also a proud user of Canon imagePRESS C700VP.

Expressing his views on the increasing market demand for the machine, Puneet Datta, Director, Professional Printing Products (PPP), Canon India said, “At Canon, we are committed to lead by innovation and adapt newer technology at par with the ever changing requirements of our customers. Our flagship model, imagePRESS C8000VP echoes our efforts at revolutionizing the professional printing space and empowering small businesses in the country. Taking digital colour printing to the next level, we are happy to see the iPR C8000VP get its first footprint in Telangana, through iCards Printers. Our second association with iCards, is a testimony to the trust that has been instilled by our customers, which always drives us to do better. We are positive that the installation will prove to be an important milestone in their growth journey.”

He further added, “With this installation, this space has become like a Canon hub, with a Canon Image Square, our retail store and our flagship Professional Printing product DreamLabo 5000, both available at a walking distance. This is a tangible proof of our commitment to this geography, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, we have 2 of our DreamLabo’s installed here. Through our continued stance at innovation and customer delight, we will continue our commitment. We aim to expand to nearly 125 cities in a span of three years with the support of our channel partners with a long term goal of occupying 30% market share in the professional printing space by 2020.”