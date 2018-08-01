Brother Launches Latest Ink Refill Tank System Series that Enhances Print Quality

This latest series features four new Inkjet Multi-Function Centre models which include the DCP-T310 (Print, Copy, Scan), DCP-T510W & DCP-T710W (Print, Copy, Scan with Wireless connectivity) & the MFC-T910DW (2-sided Print, Copy, Scan & Fax with Ethernet and Wireless connectivity). “Today’s small business and home office owners face a difficult decision when choosing an MFC to suit their needs, often having to compromise between cost-efficiency, print quality, and features,” says Mr. Shigeru Morita, Managing Director at Brother India. “Brother’s latest Inkjet Multi-Function Centre’s aim to strike the perfect balance for this growing group of customers by delivering outstanding print volumes, professional quality prints, and expanded capabilities – all in one compact and affordable package.”