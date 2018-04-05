Boult Audio Launches Twinpods True Wireless in-ear headphones with Mic

Boult Audio has introduced their latest offering ‘Twinpods’ in the True Wireless category. The brand’s latest wireless audio earbuds offer an exceptionally detailed true wireless listening experience, while companies are still having trouble getting true wireless earbuds to maintain a stable connection with a smartphone, Boult Audio has mastered this art and leads the category with their new flagship, the ‘Twinpods’.

Twinpods are an elegant masterpiece of Bluetooth Earbuds, the Twinpods are handcrafted with a meticulous design, high portability and a Charging Pod case that gives you enough juice to easily get through with almost a day! Boult Audio has used one of the finest materials available to make Twinpods attractive and sturdy. Unlike traditional Bluetooth earphones, they are crafted to truly make a style statement. An ergonomic design that naturally fits the contours to for a firm instinctive fit, the user has to just twist and slide these earbuds to securely tuck and lock the earbuds into place. Secure fit ensures no matter how rigorous workout you do the earbuds just won’t fall.

Twinpods will change the way you use your headphones, long gone are the days of cheap wires that used to tangle you and faulty Bluetooth earpieces which never promised a stable connection. Twinpods serve you with rich, high-quality Audio performance you expect from Boult Audio. Twinpods deliver great bass at varied volumes. The details can be clearly enjoyed, with perfect blend of bass and treble. Along with great bass Twinpods come with passive noise isolation element making the experience more enjoyable. Boult Audio justifies their tag line “unplug yourself” with their monopod features which allows each earbud to be used as a separate Bluetooth earbud, it surely is time to unplug yourself. Built in microphone ensures that the user can make calls, use voice assistant & send voice notes on the go. Neodymium technology & built-in subwoofers with HD acoustic drivers deliver truly impressive sound. The in-built power button helps to play/pause/skip or play previous song just at your fingertips. Twinpods are loaded with features like passive noise cancellation, Deep Bass & 3D acoustics, they can last up to one day on a single charge and come with a charging pod case which can charge the Twinpods up to three times, you can charge the Twinpods on the go without worrying about a power source for a week.