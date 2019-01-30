Bollywood Actress Neha Sharma Launches US Tech Brand AVITA

After successfully launching its products in countries like USA, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, The Philippines and Malaysia, AVITA, a renowned lifestyle tech brand from the US is proud to announce its foray in the Indian market. AVITA will launch its stylish first series of laptops that combines performance with fashion. Created by a former R&D and branding team of Radio Corporation of America (RCA) in the United States in 2016, AVITA has been solely owned and run by Nexstgo Company Limited since its inception. Bollywood actress Neha Sharma will grace the launch with her presence.

“We are absolutely delighted to launch AVITA’s exciting range of AVITA LIBER here in India. This market is known to be one of the fastest growing ones in the technology segment and is open to embrace new lifestyle brands. We are looking forward to introducing our fashion-forward and high-performance products to the Indian consumers. ’s brand philosophy is to allow our customers to express themselves through technology, and we aim to do this with our vibrant LIBER range,” said Mr. Alex Chung, Chief Executive Officer of Nexstgo Company Ltd., the company that owns the AVITA brand.

In the words of Seema Bhatnagar, Country Manager, Nexstgo, India, “AVITA is going to be the answer for the tech savvy youth of India. Its contemporary features coupled up with quirky aesthetics in colour and design options will definitely appeal to the young corporates. With 5 patterns and 14 colors we are offering a new lifestyle products to the customers.