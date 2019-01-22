boAt Launches its first Alexa speaker the boAt Stone 700A

boAt lifestyle has now expanded its product portfolio by launching its Alexa powered smart speaker. boAt Lifestyle is known for its intricate audio engineering, supreme comfort, exquisite designs and best in class audio quality products. It brings music to your daily routine in a seamless manner, with top notch sound quality and a user experience like none other.

Saurabh Goswami, Marketing Head said, “boAt Stone 700A can make your dream a reality by bringing you the World of Alexa in an IPX6 water shock and dust resistant speaker. The speaker is perfect for outdoor parties, showers, pool sides, group camping and other hard-core activities.”

The boAt Stone 700A is colorful, intricately made and yet absolutely idiot proof making it hard to damage externally. It is also IPX 6 Water Resistant, making it the perfect poolside accessory. The speaker has 1.75” * 2 Full Range Drivers that pump out a Power Output of 10W RMS bringing the sound of a lifetime with HD Clarity that integrates into pure audio bliss and is the perfect way to start your day with Alexa. The Bluetooth V4.2 enhances wireless connectivity up to 10 meters, and it has an Aux wire for dual connectivity. One can use the smart Alexa button on the speaker itself or the boAt Nirvana App to use Alexa . For access to full functionality, one can register using the Amazon Alexa app to make the experience even better.

The boAt Stone 700A comes with Power packed Lithium 2000mAh battery that can give you upto 8 hours of play time courtesy with only a 3-hour charging time.