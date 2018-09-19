BIOSTAR Presents Professional Crypto Mining Motherboards with TB360-BTC Expert and TB360-BTC PRO

BIOSTAR introduces two new BTC series professional crypto mining motherboards – TB360-BTC Expert and TB360-BTC PRO. Fully optimized for professional crypto mining, the TB360-BTC Expert and TB360-BTC PRO support 17 x PCI-E 3.0 and 12 x PCI-E 3.0 expansion slots respectively. Packed with features for scaling up professional mining operations of any size, the TB360-BTC Expert and TB360-BTC PRO ensure a rock-solid mining system with improved mining performance. The BIOSTAR TB360-BTC series is also the first crypto mining motherboards based on the B360 and H370 chipset, which can support 8th generation Intel Core processors.

The BIOSTAR TB360-BTC Expert allows professional miners to build the ultimate mining rig. It features the Intel H370 chipset that supports the 8th generation Intel Core processors. The BIOSTAR TB360-BTC Expert includes 17 x PCI-Express 3.0 slots (16xPCI-E x1 slot and 1xPCI-E x16 slot) to run up to 17 Nvidia and/or AMD graphics cards at the same time, with two 24-pin power supply connectors. It has a single M.2 M-Key 6Gbps connector and 4 x SATA III ports for quick information transfer. The motherboard is built to run in the toughest conditions as it features BIOSTAR’s Protection+ premium features including Super LAN Surge Protection and Super Anti-Surge Protection. KVM support is also available with HDMI and D-SUB connectors to scale up.

The TB360-BTC Expert rear I/O includes 1 x PS/2 mouse, 1 x PS/2 keyboard, 4 x USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, 2 x USB 2.0 Ports, 1 x HDMI connector (up to 4096×2160@24Hz resolution), 1 x VGA port (up to 1920×1200@60Hz resolution), 1 x GbE LAN port and 3 x audio jacks.