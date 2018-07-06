Beyerdynamic launches Amiron Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in India. Vibrant melodies, pulsating rhythms, driving basses: music and movement go together marvellously. That is why the new Amiron wireless combines the flawless sound experience of the legendary Tesla technology by beyerdynamic with the complete freedom of movement that only wireless Bluetooth-headphones can provide. With Amiron wireless, music becomes a dynamic experience in every room and even the finest nuances become audible like never before. The innovative sound personalization via the ground-breaking MIY app takes these closed over-ear headphones to a completely new level of perfection. This makes Amiron wireless the ideal headphones for anyone who wants to enjoy their music without limits and in every room.

Can tonal perfection be enhanced further? The confident answer to this question by beyerdynamic is “yes”. The human ear differs from person to person and changes greatly in the course of a lifetime – as has been confirmed by latest audiology research. That is why beyerdynamic worked with the German experts at Mimi Hearing Technologies in Berlin to design its wireless headphones. Their common goal: headphones that adapt perfectly to the individual hearing of the wearer like a custom-tailored suit – consistent with the motto of the new wireless line of headphones by beyerdynamic: MAKE IT YOURS.