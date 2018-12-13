BenQ Zowie introduces the new RL2455S Ultra-Fast Console E-Sports Monitor

ZOWIE, BenQ’s eSports brand, announced the launch of new e-sports monitor RL2455S with 1ms response time. RL2455S e-sports monitor is the successor to the RL2455 e-sports monitor. The successor comes equipped with Exclusive Color Vibrance Technology adjustable feature, which adds flexibility to easily tune preferred color tone and to distinct small targets from the background, making the trace easy and precise. This feature sets ZOWIE RL2455S apart from its predecessors.

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India stated, “ZOWIE RL2455S e-sports monitor lays the foundation for a new & improved gaming experience. Catering to the evolving needs of the consumers, BenQ ZOWIE has taken a step further to offer more features with the launch of ZOWIE RL2455S our upgraded e-sports monitor. With a clear product focus and a series of procedures in place to assist stronger performance, BenQ is placed well for another impactful year in the gaming industry.”

The ZOWIE RL-series e-Sports monitor is designed and fine-tuned for the exceptional e-Sports experience on PS4™. RL-Series Monitors are also adopted worldwide by most professional e-Sports tournaments and players and are optimized for console eSports. With PUBG now being available on PS4 & inclusion of Color Vibrance feature, e-sports enthusiasts can enjoy their favorite game on ZOWIE RL2455S for an unmatchable gaming experience. The monitor offers incredible details and vividness to enhance the visibility of dark scenes. ZOWIE monitors are equipped with features what a gamer or a professional gamer would want.