BenQ launches latest Education Interactive Flat Panel Display RM5501K

BenQ unveiled BenQ RM5501K, its latest education interactive panel display along with pioneering products including laser projectors, digital signages and dustproof projectors various segments.

Continuing its focus on seamless and interactive learning, BenQ, unveiled its new RM5501K education interactive flat panel offering precise positioning to guarantee a streamlined and ultra-smooth handwriting experience that can effectively enhance class interaction and student participation.

The RM5501K 4K UHD 55 is designed to tap into the dynamic possibilities of the classroom and help teachers build a healthy and engaging learning environment. Not only does the RM5501K come with the Eye-Care solution, but it is also installed with proficient annotation tools for enhanced class participation.

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India stated, “Taking into account how collaborative technologies can help enhance smart learning in classrooms, our new BenQ RM5501K is your ultimate interactive display to achieve a touch-enhanced, smooth and fun learning experience. We will continue to design our portfolio with exceptional quality and thoughtful features, illuminating our continuous commitment to deliver the best experience across sectors.”

BenQ has unveiled an array of Interactive Flat Panels including RP6501K, RP750K, RP860K which are the latest addition to the new family of 4K IFPs. These new 4K flat panels are engineered to deliver a stunning image and features an exceptional design, hassle-free settings, collaboration tools and innovative technologies with health benefits in mind to enable engaging interaction that redefines the meeting room and classroom.

Along with this, BenQ showcased its wide range of digital signage solutions which includes ST430K and ST650K. Delivering 4K resolution for enhanced engagement, the products feature a slim design and MDA application for hassle-free display control. Both displays are available with X-Sign software, allowing users to effortlessly create and manage content.

BenQ also displayed its laser Projector – LH890UST which is the latest addition to its BlueCore range projectors. The projector delivers breath-taking WUXGA images with pristine DLP picture quality, with 20,000 hours of guaranteed maintenance-free high brightness output from its BlueCore laser light source. Moreover, it also includes the display of dustproof projectors DX808ST and MW826ST for users that can enjoy the unmatched durability and performance of each offering of BenQ’s Dustproof line of projectors.