BenQ launches Home Entertainment Projector TH585 in India

BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of display technology devices, announces the launch of new Full HD Home Entertainment projector BenQ TH585 in India.

As lifestyle changes and people spend more time at home, the urge of entertainment at home is booming, especially on a big screen. This new product from BenQ fulfils all kinds of needs at home, including great performance in high brightness rooms, demand for real life-like color accuracy for movies, the flexibility for set-up in different rooms, and connectivity with various entertainment devices.

Current times have brought families together with more free time to spend at home. With BenQ’s TH585 projector, you can enhance your moments of togetherness with a wide screen and powerful sound. Plan a movie night with family, binge watch your favourite show or schedule a match night with friends. Expanding BenQ’s home entertainment projector line, the TH585 projector comes equipped with 3500 lumens of high brightness for living room viewing with lights on, Full HD 1080p image quality, vivid 95% Rec.709 colour coverage, and powerful built-in 10-watt speaker to make the experience worth your time. Up to 15,000 hours lamp life with Lamp Save Mode, enables sustained entertainment over a long period of time.

Commenting on the announcement, Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India said “The launch comes, keeping in mind the current times when people realize the importance of entertainment at home. With limited and restricted options of outdoor entertainment, we enable people to enjoy at home. They have an opportunity to binge-watch their favourite shows, Bollywood blockbusters or schedule a match night with friends and family with a widescreen and powerful sound. With this announcement, BenQ aims to enhance the OTT content-viewing experience from the safety and comfort of home. We are delighted to introduce TH585 in India, and are confident that people will find the product easy to use at home”

The TH585 is now available at an MRP of Rs. 89,990 and is available on Amazon for Rs. 64,990 with free Amazon Fire Stick and No Cost EMI up to 12 Months (https://www.amazon.in/dp/B081P1VM9M). It will soon be available at Large Retail Formats, Gadget Stores and Traditional stores.