BenQ Launches EL2870U 4K HDR Monitor

BenQ launched the BenQ EL2870U, the first 4K UHD monitor with 1ms response time designed specifically for eye-care. The BenQ EL2870U eye-care monitor features High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology to increase the overall dynamic range between true black and bright white to duplicate what your eyes see in the natural world. Enhanced with the 4K Ultra High Definition resolution offered on the EL2870U, users will experience extraordinary clarity of fine details and textures for the optimal viewing experience, and enhanced screen real estate for visual-intensive work.

“We at BenQ bring the most innovative, latest technology to our customers without comprising on the quality. EL2870U has all the features, accuracy, performance and usability offering extremely vibrant and realistic images. We are delighted to introduce EL2870U, the first 4K UHD monitor that will cater to the wider audience base in India. The customers can now enjoy the strikingly crystal- clear images with the advanced viewing experience”, said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ

EL2870U displays High Dynamic Range for dazzling brightness with stark contrast for deep blacks and wide color range for intense video performance. Moreover, it also offers features dedicated to offer a premium 4K Gaming experience. The incredibly fast 1ms Gray-To-Gray (GTG) response time on the EL2870U ensures a much more responsive and fluent in-game experience than a traditional 4K Television, particularly noticeable in first person shooter games.

Enjoy extremely vibrant, precise and realistic images as well as much higher frame rates with 4K resolution. You will be amazed by the crystal-clear image and details of the most advanced viewing experience.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Cinema HDR Mode increase the overall dynamic range between true black and bright white to resemble what your eyes see in the natural world. AMD FreeSync technology eliminates image tearing, broken frames, and choppy gameplay for incredibly fluid gaming. Furthermore, with a refresh rate that brings out an ultra-smooth gaming experience, the EL2870U is the gamer’s dream monitor.

Super-fast 1ms GTG response eliminates motion smear for smooth video and gaming. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions render flawlessly without lag or ghosting. Enjoy immersive gaming and video entertainment without delay. Enjoy expanded flexibility and superb HDR video quality from any source with one DP1.4 and dual HDMI 2.0 ports while being immersed in powerful integrated audio.

Complementing the viewing experience, BenQ’s exclusive Brightness Intelligence Plus (B.I.+) technology in the EL2870U detects ambient brightness and color temperature to adjust display settings to deliver balanced brightness and color temperature to match the environment. B.I.+ technology effectively adjusts the brightness of the monitor to avoid overexposure and enhance details in dark areas. Furthermore, BenQ’s EL2870U is also equipped with exclusive eye-care technologies to reduce eye fatigue for user comfort, enhanced productivity, and workplace safety during extended use. The adjusted brightness and color tone can reduce eyestrain due to the harsh contract and increase productivity and eye comfort.