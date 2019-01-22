BenQ Launches 4K Home Cinema Projectors featuring DCI-P3 Cinematic Colors

BenQ unveiled CinePrime W5700 and W2700 DLP projectors further expanding their Home Cinema line of projectors. The world’s first 4K home theater DLP projectors featuring DCI-P3 color, both BenQ CinePrime W5700 and W2700 guarantee long-lasting CinematicColor with projector-optimized HDR-PRO™ support and individual factory color calibration. Both CinePrime projectors unleash ultimate audiovisual experience with simple wireless freedom providing connoisseur-grade image quality, world-class color performance, and personalized customizability for home cinema enthusiasts.

Perfect fit for a small living room, BenQ W2700 4K HDR CinePrime Projector with CinematicColor technology expands the level of cinematic enjoyment, easily turning it into a truly inspirational home cinema. Empowered by the super-wide DCI-P3 industry standard color space and delicate true 4K resolution, W2700 delivers the highest level of image accuracy to satisfy cinema fanatics’ taste. On the other hand, W5700 provides a generous 1.6X big zoom and 2D H/V lens shift which is ideal for AV rooms.

“BenQ continues to be the market leader with no. 1 market share in 4K projector segment in Asia Pacific and India markets. Today we have unveiled W5700 and W2700 projectors which are specially designed for budding movie fanatics to real enthusiast-level cinema lovers. With this new range of 4K projectors, we are extremely optimistic that these will turn any room into a world-class home theater with video-enhancing technologies, said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India.

For film buffs and home theater pro-sumers seeking sophisticated and customized cinema experiences, BenQ proprietary CinemaMaster Video+ technology brings commercial quality digital cinema experiences into AV screening rooms and living rooms with motion-adaptive 4K pixel enhancement, gorgeous color enhancement, and natural flesh tone rendition.

Tastefully designed with a modern, compact profile and light weight, BenQ CinePrime projectors facilitate tailored AV personalization with versatile short throw, big zoom, and lens shift for a wide range of home cinema possibilities.

Powered by ultimately durable Digital Light Processing, the 2015 Academy Award of Merit Oscar winning technology used in 90% of the world’s digital cinemas, W5700 and W2700 deliver long-lasting picture quality with precise colors and razor-sharp clarity without maintenance or degradation.