BenQ announces ZOWIE XL2411P as the chosen monitor of PUBG GLOBAL INVITATIONAL 2018

ZOWIE, BenQ’s eSports brand, announced that ZOWIE XL2411P has been chosen as the tournament monitor of PGI 2018. ZOWIE strives to provide e-Sports professionals and enthusiasts with the best equipment to suit their personal preference, allowing them to focus on nothing but their performance in-game.

PUBG GLOBAL INVITATIONAL 2018 is the first major international tournament which will take place from 25th to 29th July at the Mercedes-Benz-Arena, Berlin. The tournament is organized by PUBG Corporation and will feature the top 20 teams from around the world competing to win a piece of the $2,000,000 prize pool, the largest to date for PUBG.

“We are proud that ZOWIE e-Sports monitor has been chosen for popular e-sports gaming championship. e-Sports in India is showing strong growth which provides a platform for engagement for professional players and e-gamers across the country. Achievements like these will give us more confidence and determination to make our products better every day. BenQ’s ZOWIE XL2411P is a special monitor embodying all the features suitable for the wider audience.” said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India.

XL2411P provides the features of the classic XL2411 monitor and adds the Display Port connector for enhanced connectivity. ZOWIE XL2411P is a 1ms monitor with 144Hz refresh rate which delivers an extremely smooth gaming experience in FPS and MOBA games suitable for gamers’ specific needs. It entails Black eQualizer for visual clarity in dark scenes, Smart Scaling for quick screen size adjustment and Color Vibrance giving you the flexibility to easily tune preferred color tone and make color grading more defined. The product also consists of various input connectors, including DisplayPort, DVI-DL, HDMI and headphone jack.

The flagship e-Sports monitor features present in ZOWIE XL2411P, such as Color Vibrance and Black eQualizer, are available on all XL series monitors, & can provide players with in-game benefits for PUBG. Fine tuning the levels for these features can provide players with better clarity and comfort in-game allowing them to play to the best of their ability with no compromise in performance.