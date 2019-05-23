BenQ Announces Two New W1700M and TK800M Projectors for Home and Sports Segments

BenQ announces the launch of two new 4K Home Projectors, W1700M, an upgrade of its home cinema projector BenQ W1700, and TK800M, an upgrade of TK800 sports projector. Expanding its home entertainment line, the projectors comes equipped with the exclusive CinematicColor technology presenting precise color as directors envisioned and conveys true feelings to the viewers. Committed to providing a better 4K HDR viewing experience, BenQ with its latest projectors enhanced color accuracy to wider Rec.709 levels while also balancing brightness on the latest W1700M and TK800M models, bringing stunning movie and sport watching experiences to your home.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ, said, “BenQ continues to lead the way in delivering cutting edge solutions leveraging 4K technology with its performance-oriented projector series. We will keep embracing innovative technologies to offer the new 4K home projectors for AV professionals, home cinema users and people who are looking for big screen home entertainment, bringing the 4K HDR immersive viewing experience to life.”

BenQ’s 4K Projectors have secured the No.1 position in the Asia Pacific and Middle East market for five consecutive quarters. BenQ, the global no. 1 DLP projector brand, today announced that it is yet again the no. 1 projector brand in the fast growing India market with more than 42% market share during Q1 2019 as per Futuresource Consulting report. Globally, 90% of the Digital Cinemas use DLP Technology & 100% of IMAX Theatres uses DLP Technology.

Producing 4K UHD 3840×2160 resolution with 8.3 million distinct pixels for each frame, W1700M applies new generation 0.47” single-DMD DLP technology to minimize the projector’s profile, creating a sleek, compact design for modern lifestyles. W1700M utilizes exclusive CinematicColor™ technology, and delivers 100% Rec.709 precise color as directors envisioned. In addition, W1700M supercharged by HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) support, offers incredible visuals whether you’re blasting through a Blu-ray movie or streaming content on popular platforms. Its high dynamic range performance offers greater brightness, contrast range, and image optimization in a single step, bringing out every detail in 4K video content for superior cinema enjoyment.

TK800M upgraded its color range to 96% Rec. 709, which conveys stunning color performance while balancing vivid color and brightness for well-lit environment. Applying 3000lm high brightness, TK800M perfectly delivers 4K UHD 8.3-million-pixel picture in any lighting environment. Customized Football and Sport Modes with powerful sound allows you to fully enjoy sports games at your backyard BBQ.