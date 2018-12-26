AVerMedia Announced GC553 Solution for Laptop Users and the Streamers

AVerMedia Technologies announced the availability of GC553. The live gamer ULTRA provides a solution for laptop users and the streamers, allowing ultra-low latency capture on USB 3.1. With its high frame rate capture ability of up to 120 fps for Full HD signals, the LGU positions is the first external game capture device in the market to bring super smooth recordings.

Multi-Mode of GC553 helps to make broadcast more versatile and tools like, Scenes, Source Overlay, Chroma Key, Live Editing and many more are to make much more impressive video streams and recording and elevating video sessions to new heights. The advance bundled software ‘CyberLink PowerDirector15’ allows editing videos. With a powerful silent built-in fan, always keeps device cool in the heat of battles. The external Live Gamer ULTRA provides a solution for laptop users and streamers on the go, allowing ultra-low latency capture over USB 3.1.

It also supports HDR pass through, allowing gamers to play and view HDR while recording in standard 4K and its onboard video processing helps lighten the computer’s CPU load.

GC553 also include AVerMedia’s proprietary RECentral software that supports simultaneous streaming to Twitch, YouTube and Mixer from a single app, and Cyber Link’s Power Director 15 video editing software, which supports 4K video.