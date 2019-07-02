ATEN to showcase Air Traffic control applications

ATEN will be showcasing the recently launched KE6912 and KE6910 for Air traffic control at the 3rd Annual Airport Modernization Summit (AMS) being held in Bangalore on 3rd and 4th July 2019. The Summit is organized specifically for identifying the latest smart technologies and innovations involved in building smarter airports. The forum will bring together key government and private aviation sector stake holders, Government Bodies and Authorities under one roof to discuss on the challenges and opportunities in developing and modernizing the Indian Aviation sector.

ATEN will be exhibiting KE6912 and KE6910 designed for the air traffic control (ATC) industry with notable features like 2K x 2K resolution, Adaptive Fast Switching within 0.3 seconds, Power and network redundancy, Disconnection alert and Authentication lock for automatic logins. They feature utmost reliability for Airport Traffic Control application with 24/7 operational efficiency.

“The AMS summit is the perfect venue to showcase our Airport traffic controller application as dignitaries from all prominent vistas including Government regulatory authorities, Airline authorities and service providers, Banks & Financial institutions, Trade Commissions, Regional and International Associations will be taking part in the Summit” said, Vittal Salunke, Product Sales Manager at ATEN IN. “Being a part of the summit will help us to leverage the capabilities of our world class products in aviation sector specifically in air traffic control and management.”

4K KVM over IP Matrix system can be used in any video wall scenarios and allows operators to be separated from servers, while secure, remote access is made easy and servers remain centrally manageable. Notable product features include powerful centralized management, secure data transmission, adaptive fast switching between different video resolutions, intuitive receiver switching, effortless over IP digital media extension and unbeatable video wall versatility.

ATEN has made its mark prominent with 40 glorious years in connectivity business. The company has partnered with various distributors to serve their customers with best of breed solutions in India and is now looking for new vistas for their air traffic control and management solutions.