ATEN launches 2/4-Port USB3.0, 4K HDMI Dual Display KVMP Switches

ATEN recently unveiled the ATEN CS1842/CS1844, which is 2/4-Port USB3.0, 4K HDMI Dual Display KVMP Switches. The dual-display KVMP switch is especially designed for users who desire to perform multiple tasks smoothly at CGI work, graphic designing, video post-production, and CAD engineering. It is also suitable for trading and financial industry that enables accessing multiple PCs for analysis and backup. The 4-Port Dual Display KVMP switch presents a valuable solution for desktop workstation with instant and effortless access to four HDMI interface computers from a single USB keyboard, mouse and two HDMI monitors. The new launch switches are an addition to the high in-demand 4-Port USB3.0 4K DisplayPort Triple Display KVMP™ Switch CS1964, extensively implemented in control rooms and call centres, which was released earlier this year. The CS1964 provides instant, user-friendly access to four computers via a single USB keyboard, USB mouse and three HDMI monitors. By daisy-chaining two CS1964 for six displays, one can multitask smoothly to increase productivity and improve workflow.

“ATEN has always been focusing on product innovation and as a result we have earned a sterling reputation for delivering the finest KVM and remote connectivity solutions to manage servers and other network devices”. said Vittal Salunke, PSM AV/IT at ATEN “These products deliver Superior video quality – 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz and 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz; 2-Port USB 3.1 Gen 1 hub with SuperSpeed 5 Gbps data transfer rates and offer the most comprehensive features and functionality than the competition.”

ATEN CS1842 2/4-Port USB 3.0 4K HDMI Dual Display KVMP Switch: The ATEN CS1842 Dual Display KVMP Switch presents a valuable solution for desktop workstation with instant and effortless access to two HDMI interface computers from a single USB keyboard, mouse and two HDMI monitors; to meet users’ needs.

Applications: It will enable financial analysts in controlling and monitoring multiple trading charts and indicators simultaneously; It will enable CAD/CAM designers, post production engineers precise and high definition views, Optimal image switching and allows high-speed access to a wide range of peripherals.

Additionally, it is patented with ATEN Video DynaSync Technology that eliminates boot-up display problems and optimizes the resolution when switching among different sources. The CS1842 provides optimized display resolution and accelerates switching between systems. Considering immediate data sharing, a built-in USB 3.1 Gen 1 hub delivers data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps. Additionally, it supports console keyboard & Mouse emulation/bypass feature and Multilingual keyboard mapping – supports English, French, Japanese, and German keyboards. The product comes with 1 CS1842 2-Port USB 3.0 4K HDMI Dual Display KVMP Switch, 4 HDMI 2.0 Cables 2 USB 3.0 USB, Speaker, and Microphone Cables 1 Power Adapter and Remote Port Selector and User Instructions.

ATEN CS1964-Port USB3.0 4K DisplayPort Triple Display KVMP Switch: The ATEN CS1964 optimizes desktop so one can effortlessly manage a triple-display multimedia workstation with instant, user-friendly access to four computers via a single USB keyboard, USB mouse and three HDMI monitors supporting resolutions up to 4K DCI (4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz). It enables control room operators, call centre admins enable monitor multiple PC operations and switching for multiple systems and redundancy. 4K provides multiple high resolution playback.

The CS1964 is equipped with ATEN’s patented Video DynaSync technology – which optimizes display resolution and speeds up switching between systems – as well as built-in USB 3.1 GEN hub for data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps, allowing users to accelerate multimedia operations with ease. It also features N-key Rollover, offering support for up to 15 simultaneous keystrokes without ghosting or jamming. The product comes with 1 4-Port USB3.0 4K DisplayPort Triple Display KVMP Switch 6 Displayport 1.2 Cables, 2 USB 3.0 Cables, 4 Audio Cables, 1 Power Adapter and User Instructions.

The Key features of these switches includes 4K clarity in multitasking, Optimal Image switching and super speed transmission

Note: The included cable sets are for two computer port connections only. Optional cable sets (2L-7D02UDPX6) are available with a separate purchase for the remaining computer port connection. These products comes with a warranty of 2 years and are readily available for purchase through ATEN’s channel of distribution and reseller partners across India.