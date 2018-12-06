ATEN Introduces True 4K Series with HDR for Next-Gen Large Display Ads

ATEN is introducing its True 4K series with HDR to address the growing demand in India for quality AV and richer visual experiences. The True 4K series focuses on HDR technology, which helps to create contrasted visuals that are more realistic. HDR optimizes an image’s contrast ratio, thereby increasing the picture’s dynamic range, which helps to deliver a much more vivid image.

Shyam Tambatkar, PSM Professional A/V at ATEN India, says, “The increasing popularity of HDR technology has prompted us to take steps to come up with cutting-edge HDR solutions. ATEN’s True 4K series is fully equipped with superior video resolutions, robust signal routing and ultra-fast digital video switching, making it the perfect companion for applications. The True 4k HDR series will pave the way for futuristic event venues, digital signage and video walls, real time collaborative meeting room experience, digital classrooms, auditoriums, department stores, and more.”

With the ATEN True 4K Series, customers in India can now create state-of-the-art video rooms with world class technology for the next generation display technology, especially for large-display ads focusing to create a potent impact on viewers through the use of 4K imagery.

“ATEN has fully tested its True 4K Series with HDR to verify with absolute certainty that all products support the bandwidth required for HDR content as well as comprehensive EDID settings to ensure output capability. All products are also guaranteed to transmit complete InfoFrame Metadata, something that is especially important to enjoy the full visual benefits of dynamic HDR. We are sure ATEN’s True 4K series will redefine the way people view the world through videos and displays” added Shyam.

The series not only includes splitters and switches, but also matrix switches with a video wall processor, which will help customers connect with any of the various applications where they need the seamless delivery of HDR content at the best possible quality.