ASUS unveils World’s smallest range of 13″, 14″ and 15″ Notebooks

ASUS announced the most compact ZenBook series laptops, packing awe-inspiring aesthetics and superb performance. The latest models represent the high tech couture ZenBook laptop series that is world-renowned for its beautiful, thin-and-light minimalist designs.

PC & Gaming Head, Arnold Su, while commenting on the launch said, “Over the last three decades, ASUS has focused on delivering meaningful innovations to market as well as refining meticulous detail to perfect the computing experience. Our innovation synergies continue to this day, imagining new notebooks so unique in design and features, they’ll transform the way people engage with their PCs to accomplish amazing things. Today yet again, we are extremely proud to launch the ‘World’s smallest laptop’ without comprising on performance and focusing on absolute portability. We are confident that our consumers will love our new Zenbook range priced competitively.”

All the models are the world’s most compact laptops for their respective display sizes; and come dressed in either elegant Royal Blue or Icicle Silver.